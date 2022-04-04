COALINGA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Half a dozen puppies were rescued from a burning home in Coalinga on Monday.

Early in the morning, firefighters from the Coalinga Fire Department responded to a fire at a home near 4th Street and Cedar Avenue.

During a search of the home, firefighters found six puppies after hearing them yelping in one of the rooms.

Photos provided by the Coalinga Fire Department.

The puppies were brought outside to the front lawn, where firefighters gave them oxygen and put bandages on their singed paws.

Nobody was at home during the time of the fire, so firefighters decided to take the puppies to a vet hospital in Atascadero to make sure they got the treatment they needed.

The puppies will be reunited with their owners once they are released from the vet hospital.