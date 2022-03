THREE RIVERS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A person stranded on a rock in the middle of the Kaweah River was rescued by the Tulare County Fire Department.

According to the fire department, a person had slipped on a rock, became stranded on an island in the river, and was unable to make it back to the shore.

A water rescue team was able to use a boat and get the person back to shore safely, with no injuries reported.