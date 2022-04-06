HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A litter of newborn kittens was stuck in a wall of a Hanford home and had to be removed by fire crews

Hanford Fire crews responded to an animal rescue call at a North Hanford residence. Fire crews say a mother cat had a litter of kittens in a space between the roof of the residence and a patio cover.

The homeowner was unable to get the kittens out and requested help getting the kittens out so she could help the mother care for them.

All five kittens were removed and are doing well, according to the Hanford Fire Department