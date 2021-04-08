Firefighters rescue ducklings from drainage pipe in Hanford

The Hanford Fire Department rescued three ducklings from a drainage pipe on Thursday.

HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Firefighters jumped into action to save three ducklings after they fell into a drainage pipe in Hanford on Thursday night.

Sometime around 9:30 p.m., the Hanford Fire Department says firefighters started working on rescuing the ducklings.

Firefighters take a photo with the three ducklings they rescued on Thursday night.

Photos shared by Hanford Fire show firefighters using shovels to dig around the pipe where the ducklings were trapped.

It took just over an hour for firefighters to safely rescue all three of the ducklings.

The department says no ducklings were injured during this rescue.

