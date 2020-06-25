Firefighters rescue 3 inspectors from 120-foot Fresno State water tower

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – Three divers were rescued from the Fresno State water tower Wednesday after Fresno Fire says one of them became unresponsive due to heat exhaustion.

The three divers were taking part in a regular inspection and cleaning of the tower, which was too tall for the Fresno Fire Department’s ladder. The height forced crews to use a rope system to get the inspectors down.

“Very difficult,” said Fresno Firefighter Mike Gilbert. “This is probably one of the most technical operations that we do. We had to put the patient on the board. Connect it to the lowering system and then drop them down to the basket.”

The water tank serves as a 150,000-gallon reserve for the University’s potable drinking water system. The inspectors were employees of LiquiVision Technology, a diving company based out of Oregon and contracted by Fresno State.

This year, the blazing sun and high temperatures took a toll on the workers.

“The extended work period, the strenuous workday, and with the work, they were doing up there in the heat and the high humidity,” said Gilbert. “It just overcame them.”

All three divers had to be lowered to the ladder by the fire department’s ropes due to heat exhaustion. One was given CPR and rushed to the hospital by ambulance for cardiac arrest. He is recovering.

We reached out to LiquiVision Technology but the company would not comment.

In a statement, Fresno State says its thoughts are with the diver who was rescued.

