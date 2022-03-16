REEDLEY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – During a river clean up the Reedley Fire Department pulled 50 shopping carts out of the river, among other items.

On Monday, the fire department was conducting a safety cleanup between the Manning Bridge, and the railroad trestle. The goal was to remove potential hazards for people in the river.

Courtesy: Reedley Fire Department

During the cleanup, the fire department said they removed or dug 50 shopping carts out of the river.

Other items pulled from the river include four traffic cones, three truck tires, two bicycles, two road barricades, a wheelchair, and a basketball hoop. Firefighters also say they found several miscellaneous pieces of wood, pipes.

Courtesy: Reedley Fire Department

The fire department also says they removed, hammered, or bent over 60 pieces of rebar that were protruding through the water.