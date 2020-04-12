COVID-19 Information

Firefighters on scene of apartment fire in southeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Firefighters battled a reported apartment fire Sunday in southeast Fresno, according to the Fresno Fire Department.

The blaze was reported just before 12:30 p.m. in the area of 2400 S. Cedar Ave., just south of Church Avenue.

Responding crews saw heavy smoke coming from the attic of the apartment unit, the fire department said. Residents in the other units evacuated as the blaze was found in a back bedroom bathroom.

The source of the fire was determined to be the water heater and the flames were contained to the inside of the building. The lower apartment units sustained water damage.

No injuries were reported in the fire, the Fresno Fire said.

A total of 10 people were displaced from two apartment units.

