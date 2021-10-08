Firefighters okay, released after tree falls and strikes them while fighting KNP Complex Fire

In this Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021 photo released by the KNP Complex Fire Incident Command, smoke plumes rise from the Paradise Fire in Sequoia National Park, Calif. In the southern Sierra Nevada, two fires ignited by lightning are burning in Sequoia National Park. (KNP Complex Fire Incident Command via AP)

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have given an update on the four fire personnel struck by a tree at the KNP Complex Fire on Thursday afternoon.

According to officials, all four individuals injured have been treated and released from the hospital on Friday morning.

Authorities say one individual injured is an employee with CalFire and three are corps members with the California Conservation Corps.

On Thursday around 3:00 p.m., KNP Complex officials received a radio transmission that a tree had fallen striking four personnel working on the fire.

According to officials, the patients were all brought to the nearest helispot and transported by air to area hospitals.