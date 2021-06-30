Firefighters making good progress containing Blue Fire in Fresno County

FRESNO COUNTY, California. (KSEE) – Fire crews are battling the Blue Fire burning near Blue Canyon, near the area where the Creek Fire burned last year.

Officials say the fire is now 25% contained and evacuation orders are in place for Road 10S02 to Nutmeg Saddle, including Bretz Mill Campground.

“We had a thunderstorm that moved over and caused some erratic winds late yesterday evening and caused the fire to go in a couple different directions,” explained Sierra National Forest Division Chief Joaquin Marquez.

Sierra National Forest officials say the area is affected by a high degree of tree mortality caused by years of drought and bark beetle.

On Wednesday morning, firefighters were able to tie the line around the fire with dozers and engines as they continued to work on improving containment.

There are around 175 firefighters on the ground actively working at the edge of the fire to contain it.

Resources, fire breaks and prescribed burns also keeping flames from spreading.

“So, all this whole corridor driving in on the road, there’s different fire intervals that we’ve done, it helped us out in the Creek Fire and it’s helping us out here again,” said Marquez.

The early fire season is putting crews on high alert.

“This was one of the areas that we were still concerned about, because how dry and how things moved last year. It’s doing the same thing and we’re several months earlier, real concerned on what’s going on. The public, ourselves, everybody out in the woods need to be real careful this year,” Marquez said.

Firefighters will be keeping an eye on the weather and if things continue to go well Wednesday, they expect to be here 5 to 6 days.