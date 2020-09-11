Firefighters make progress on the Creek Fire

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE) — Cal Fire spokesperson Chris Vestal said they did not have fire growth overnight, that is an improvement from the last couple of days.

The Creek Fire has burned 175,893 acres, 6% contained in very rough terrain.

Vestal said they are starting to get containment and that is an improvement. Fire crews are working to make fire lines around the fire.

Winds are expected to ease over the Creek Fire as high pressure builds overhead. Officials said that the winds will become more terrain driven, both day and night.

Temperatures are expected to return to seasonal averages, but relative humidity will remain low.

Damage inspection is ongoing as they validate and categorize damaged and destroyed structures as fire suppression efforts allow.

From Davis Mountain near the Cold Springs Rancheria and up to the San Joaquin River, fire crews are watching for new spot fires as down-canyon winds develop. In the Shaver Lake area, officials expect a potential for the fire to spread further east and south.

As the smoke clears, aircraft will be able to be used more extensively.

The thick layer of smoke that is covering the Creek Fire continues to moderate fire activity near North Fork, officials said. Crews are taking advantage of these conditions and made progress on developing containment lines and protecting structures.

Dozers and hand crews extended containment lines from the San Joaquin River to Castle Peak near Redinger Lake. They also extended old dozer lines and roads in an attempt to keep the fire from jumping Mammoth Pool Road.

Near Cascadel Woods, crews are incorporating natural fire breaks, such as rocky outcrops and open areas in the containment lines.

A dozer line has been constructed around the Marina View community of Bass Lake and work continues north to Beasore Road near The Pines. Heavy equipment also continues to work on a containment line toward Central Camp.

