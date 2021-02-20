Firefighters knock out blaze at vacant central Fresno home

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) –Firefighters quickly extinguished a fire Saturday morning at a vacant residence in central Fresno, according to the Fresno Fire Department.

The blaze was reported around 9:50 a.m. in the area of 1900 E Ashlan Ave., just east of Blackstone Avenue, said Battalion Chief Bob Camp. Minutes later, arriving crews reported a large volume of smoke coming out of the vacant home’s attic.

Firefighters quickly knocked down the fire after checking the structure for any occupants.

The fire department said it has had to respond to fires inside the vacant home in the past. Code enforcement has been notified to contact the property owner as a contractor was called out to board up the structure to prevent interior access.

A total of 19 firefighters consisting

No injuries were reported. The fire remains under investigation.