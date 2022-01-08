Firefighters investigate ‘suspicious’ fire at Fresno creamery, officials say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fire crews are investigating after a fire broke out at a creamery in Fresno County on Saturday, according to North Central Fire District officials.

Around 3:00 a.m., crews responded to a commercial fire at the Raw Farm Creamery on Jameson Avenue.

Upon arrival, firefighters say heavy smoke and flames were seen coming from a warehouse on the property. According to officials, crews began working in defensive mode to stop the fire from spreading to other areas.

Authorities say a total of two warehouses and one cold storage were destroyed from the fire, but firefighters were able to save three farm administration buildings and some bigger agricultural equipment and products the creamery makes.

A total of 25 firefighters were on scene and North Central officials say CalFire helped assist on the incident.

No one was at the scene when the fire occurred and no injuries were reported.

Fire crews say the cause of the fire is under investigation at this time, but overall the incident did seem “suspicious.”