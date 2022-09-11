TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Firefighters helped a mother deliver a baby at a fire station in Tulare County on Sunday morning.

Around 10:30 a.m., officials with the Tulare County Fire Department said a woman in labor walked into the fire station in Terra Bella and asked firefighters for help.

Fire Lieutenant Muirhead and Firefighter Huerta quickly prepared an area at the fire station for the woman to give birth and a healthy baby boy was delivered minutes later.

The mother and the baby were taken to a local hospital to be checked out.