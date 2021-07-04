Firefighters having busy night during 4th of July celebrations in Fresno

FRESNO COUNTY, California. (KGPE) – The official fireworks shows across the Central Valley may be over but you’re probably still hearing loud booms every few seconds.

The Fresno Fire Department says firefighters responded to over 135 calls last year on the Fourth of July.

And from what we have seen so far this year, it’s looking like another busy evening.

It’s going to be a long night for Fresno Fire Battalion Chief Bob Camp.

With thousands of illegal fireworks being shot off across Fresno, the risk for fires is extremely high.

“You get a pretty significant progression in call volume in relationship to outside vegetation fire,” explained Camp.

As soon as it got dark on Sunday night– fireworks lit up the sky across the city and firefighters were bombarded with calls.

“If you can see the computer here, these are calls waiting for service down here on the bottom so we’re getting more outside fires,” said Camp.

Just after 9 p.m., we arrived on scene to fire likely caused by sparks from an illegal firework.

“What we have here is we got a report of a fire on top of a commercial building,” said Camp.

Firefighters quickly put the blaze out, and the building suffered minor damage, but it was quickly on to the next call.

Launa Grunau, who lives near Huntington and Cedar, sent a video of a palm tree in her neighborhood that caught on fire Saturday night after being hit by an illegal firework.

She says her fellow Fresnans need to be more careful and stick to fireworks that have the safe and sane logo.

“We used to go out for Fourth of July but we don’t feel like we can anymore. We have to make sure that we stay home. We hose down our roof. We make sure that our property is safe just because we’re so concerned,” said Grunau.

And you can see the fireworks continue.

A fire marshall with the Fresno Fire Department says that typically on July 4th, fireworks continue all the way to sunrise on July 5th.