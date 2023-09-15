KERMAN, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Kerman’s Harvest Festival is underway, and on Friday night attendees were able to watch a fire demonstration conducted by firefighters with the North Central Fire Protection District.

Firefighters made a live fire demonstration during the festival. Festival goers got an up close and personal look at what it takes to fight flames.

Fire officials say they will be holding demonstrations on Saturday as well for anybody interested in attending. Those demonstrations will be held at 3:00 p.m., 5:00 p.m., 7:00 p.m., and 9:00 p.m.

Members of the Kerman High School “Fire Science R-O-P” were also there handing out souvenir fire hats and other items to kids.

The Kerman Harvest Festival runs through Sunday at the 15061 block of West G. Street in Kerman.