FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – The Fresno Fire Department said goodbye on Tuesday to 10 firefighters from Belgium.

The firefighters were able to ride alongside Fresno fighters and experience Fresno during their week-long visit.

The Fresno Fire Department was hoping to have the opportunity to make a Belgium waffle with the Belgian firefighters before they departed. They indeed did have that opportunity – and left their special batter recipe too.

The Fresno Fire Department wishes their Belgium brothers safe travels as they leave and thanks them for the opportunity to learn from one another.