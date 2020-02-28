Firefighters from across California to attend Porterville memorial service

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KGPE) — Firefighters from departments across the state are making their way to Porterville, coming together to pay their respects to Capt. Ray Figueroa and Patrick Jones.

A joint memorial service will be held on Friday at the Porterville Church of the Nazarene starting at 11 a.m.

“The compassion that is being shown this community from the fire departments around the state and nationally is tremendous,” said U.S. Forest Service Honor Guard member Allen Briggs.

Briggs says every firefighter from the various departments has a role in the memorial service.

“When a tragedy such as this happens, there’s a real brotherhood and sisterhood where we come together to support each other in our greatest times of need,” said Briggs.

