Firefighters extinguish fire at vacant downtown Fresno building

Firefighters contained a fire in downtown Fresno on Wednesday night. (Photo: Orlando Garcia)

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A fire caused thousands of dollars worth of damage to a building in downtown Fresno on Wednesday night.

Around 8:00 p.m., Fresno firefighters were called out to the area of Broadway and San Benito streets after a fire was reported at a vacant building, which was most recently occupied by a local brewery.

When firefighters arrived, they found a fire in a corner of the building and were able to quickly extinguish it.

Nobody was injured in the fire.

After investigating, firefighters say they discovered the fire was most likely caused by electrical issues.

Fresno Fire officials say the fire caused an estimated $10,000 worth of mostly smoke damage throughout the building.

