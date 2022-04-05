LENARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno County Firefighters were able to corral a tire fire that broke out in a field in Lenare.

Firefighters responded to the 20500 block of South Garfield Avenue for a vegetation fire.

Firefighters at the scene reported finding a scene with fires burning in tires and other waste in the area.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire and the Fresno County Environmental Health Department and San Joaquin Air Pollution Control District were notified of the incident, according to officials.

There were no reported injuries to fire personnel or property owners.