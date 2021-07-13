Firefighters contain garage fire at central Fresno apartment complex

FRESNO, California. (KSEE/KGPE) – Firefighters worked to extinguish a garage fire at an apartment complex in Fresno on Tuesday evening.

The Fresno Fire Department says the fire broke out around 4 p.m. at an apartment complex near First Street and Clinton Avenue.

Officials say four garage units were on fire at the back of the building but firefighters prevented flames from spreading to a nearby house and the apartment units.

No apartments were destroyed in the fire but some did receive minor smoke damage.