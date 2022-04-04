FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Crews worked to put out a fire at an apartment building on Monday afternoon, according to the Fresno Fire Department.

Firefighters from the Fresno Fire Department were called out to an apartment complex near Dakota and Cedar avenues around 4:00 p.m. for a report of a fire.

When firefighters arrived, they found fire coming from the back window of an apartment on the first floor.

Firefighters quickly evacuated all of the apartment units and began working to extinguish the fire.

Crews searched both floors of the apartment building and found a dead dog inside the unit where the fire had started.

Officials say one resident who suffered from smoke inhalation was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The fire has since been contained and no other injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Dakota Avenue between 9th Street and Cedar Avenue has been shut down as crews remain on the scene.