Firefighters battling wildfire near Springville in Tulare County

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Firefighters are now working to contain a wildfire that broke out in Tulare County on Monday afternoon.

Cal Fire officials say the River Fire started just after 4 p.m. near Balch Park Road and Bear Creek Drive, northeast of Springville.

As of 4:30 p.m., the fire has reached 75 acres and is 0% contained.

Crews from Cal Fire and the Sequoia National Forest are currently working to extinguish the fire.

No other details about the fire have been provided by authorities at this time.