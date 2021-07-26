Firefighters battling wildfire near Springville in Tulare County

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo: Southern California Edison

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Firefighters are now working to contain a wildfire that broke out in Tulare County on Monday afternoon.

Cal Fire officials say the River Fire started just after 4 p.m. near Balch Park Road and Bear Creek Drive, northeast of Springville.

As of 4:30 p.m., the fire has reached 75 acres and is 0% contained.

Crews from Cal Fire and the Sequoia National Forest are currently working to extinguish the fire.

No other details about the fire have been provided by authorities at this time.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com