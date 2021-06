FRESNO COUNTY, California. (KSEE/KGPE) – Firefighters are now working to contain a wildfire that broke out near Millerton Lake on Monday night.

Cal Fire officials say firefighters were called out to the area of Sky Harbor Road and El Lado just before 11:00 p.m. after a fire started nearby. The fire has since reached 5 acres.

Crews are expected to work throughout the night to extinguish the fire.

No other details have been provided at this time.