Evacuation order issued due to wildfire near Oakhurst

MARIPOSA COUNTY, California. (KSEE/KGPE) – Firefighters are working to extinguish a wildfire that broke out in Mariposa County on Sunday afternoon.

Cal Fire officials say the fire started near Oak Grove Road and Oak Grove School Road.

The Madera County Sheriff’s Office has issued an evacuation order for Indian Peak/Road 800 and Leland Gulch to Road 600 due to the fire.

The latest update puts the fire at 100 acres with no reported containment.

Photos of the fire show a large plume of dark smoke rising from mountains in the area.

No other details have been released by authorities at this time.

