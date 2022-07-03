FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Crews worked to contain a massive fire that destroyed two homes in a Fresno County neighborhood on Sunday night.

Officials from the Fresno County Fire Department report the fire started around 8:00 p.m. in a field near California and Armstrong avenues.

The fire burned through 25 acres of grass before spreading to two nearby homes, destroying both of them. Several cars and a boat parked outside of one of the homes were also destroyed in the fire.

Photo of the scene.

Strong winds in the area were sending embers from the fire blowing throughout the neighborhood as firefighters worked to contain the flames.

Firefighters were able to get the fire under control and keep it contained to the two homes that were destroyed.

No injuries were reported in connection to the fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation at this time.