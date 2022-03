FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Crews are currently working to extinguish a massive fire burning near a highway in Fresno on Sunday afternoon.

The fire is currently burning in the area of Golden State Boulevard and Orange Avenue, just east of Highway 99.

A massive cloud of black smoke can be seen billowing into the sky above the highway.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

No other details about the fire have been provided by authorities.