Firefighters battling large wildland fire near Friant Road in Fresno

Firefighters are battling a large wildland fire near Friant Road and Willow Avenue. (Photo: Xavier Uriarte)

FRESNO COUNTY, California. (KSEE/KGPE) – Firefighters are now working to contain a large wildland fire that broke out in Fresno on Sunday afternoon.

Crews are working to extinguish a fire that started sometime after 5:00 p.m. near Willow Avenue and Friant Road, near the San Joaquin River.

A huge cloud of smoke covered Friant Road as a wildland fire burned nearby on Sunday afternoon. (Photo: Xavier Uriarte)

The latest update from Cal Fire puts the fire at 200 acres large, with a potential for up to 500 acres.

Photos and videos of the fire show a large plume of smoke rising from the area where the fire is burning.

Photo: PG&E/AlertWildlife

Roads closures are in place on Auberry Road between Copper Avenue and the Auberry Dump and on Willow Avenue between Friant Avenue and Lost Lake.

No other details on the fire have been provided at this time.