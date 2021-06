FRESNO, California. (KSEE/KGPE) – Firefighters are now working to contain a large fire burning near downtown Fresno on Saturday evening.

Crews are currently at the scene of a fire that broke out around 6 p.m. at an industrial building near Thorne and Napa avenues, just south of Highway 180/99 interchange.

A photo of the fire burning near Thorne and Napa avenues in Fresno. (Photo: Xavier Uriarte)

Video of the fire shows a large plume of black smoke coming from the building.

Authorities have not released any other details about the fire at this time.