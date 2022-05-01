VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Firefighters are working to contain a large fire burning in downtown Visalia on Sunday evening.

The fire started around 4:30 p.m. at a business in the area of Main and Floral streets, just a couple of doors down from the historic Visalia Fox Theater.

The flames have sent huge clouds of black smoke billowing across the sky in the downtown area.

Photo of the fire from the Kaweah Health sky camera in downtown Visalia.

Crews from the Visalia Fire Department currently have the intersection taped off as they work to extinguish the flames.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

The Visalia Police Department has asked drivers to avoid the area as the fire continues to burn.