REEDLEY, California. (KSEE/KGPE) – Firefighters are working to contain a large fire that broke out at a park in Reedley on Wednesday afternoon.

The Reedley Fire Department says the fire started near the boat launch at Cricket Hollow Park near Olson and Reedley Avenues, just south of Reedley Beach.

The fire has since jumped the Kings River and is now burning near the Reedley Cemetery.

The park is currently closed to the public as crews work to extinguish the fire.