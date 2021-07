FRESNO COUNTY, California. (KSEE/KPGE) – Firefighters are now working to contain a fire that broke out in Fresno County on Sunday afternoon.

The fire started around 4:00 p.m. in the area of Trimmer Springs and Piedra roads, southwest of Pine Flat Lake.

The Fresno County Fire Department says the fire has reached 75 acres and is 20% contained.

Firefighters have stopped the forward rate of spread on the fire.

No other details have been provided by authorities at this time.