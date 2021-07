FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Firefighters are responding to a fire that broke out at Woodward Park on Saturday afternoon.

The fire started just before 1 p.m. near Friant and Fort Washington roads.

The Fresno Fire Department is responding with assistance from Fresno County Fire, and southbound on Friant Road is currently closed from Champlain Drive.

#FriantFire Firefighters are assisting @DeptFresno with a wildland fire burning N Friant Rd x Champlain, Fresno. The fire is burning on the Fresno side of the San Joaquin River north of Woodward park. @FresnoCoFire sending one Battalion Chief, 6 engines, and Dozer 43 to assist. pic.twitter.com/xNzCQSaU5Y — CALFIRE/FresnoCoFire (@FresnoCoFire) July 3, 2021

This story will be updated.