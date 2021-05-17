Firefighters battling fire at recycling plant in Orosi

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OROSI, California. (KSEE/KGPE) – Firefighters are working to contain a fire that broke out Monday afternoon at a recycling plant in Orosi.

The Tulare County Fire Department says firefighters are battling flames at Pena’s Recycle Plant with the help of fire crews from Dinuba and Orange Cove.

Firefighters are working with staff members at the plant to separate burning items from piles of recyclable materials to keep the fire from spreading.

No injuries have been reported and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com