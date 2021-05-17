Firefighters battling fire at recycling plant in Orosi

OROSI, California. (KSEE/KGPE) – Firefighters are working to contain a fire that broke out Monday afternoon at a recycling plant in Orosi.

The Tulare County Fire Department says firefighters are battling flames at Pena’s Recycle Plant with the help of fire crews from Dinuba and Orange Cove.

Firefighters are working with staff members at the plant to separate burning items from piles of recyclable materials to keep the fire from spreading.

No injuries have been reported and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.