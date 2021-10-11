Firefighters battle wind-driven wildland fire near Friant-Kern Canal

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Firefighters worked to contain a wind-driven wildland fire in Fresno County on Monday afternoon.

The Fresno County Fire Department said a 40-acre wildland fire was burning near Tollhouse Road and the Friant-Kern Canal.

Officials say the fire burned on flat terrain and was being driven by “light flashy fuels.”

High winds in the area have been made it difficult for crews to contain the fire.

A full Cal Fire wildland response team was assigned to help with containment.