FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Fire crews on Thursday are mopping up an early morning attic fire in west-central Fresno.

The blaze was reported around 2:30 a.m. in the area near Fruit and McKinley avenues, according to the Fresno Fire Department. The family living there smelled smoke and saw sparks coming from the attic.

It was reported that only the kitchen was damaged.

Officials are working to determine the cause of the fire.

There is no word at this point on when the family can return home.