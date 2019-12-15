Firefighters battle two-alarm blaze at Exeter home

EXETER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Fire crews are battling a two-alarm house fire Saturday evening in the Tulare County town of Exeter, according to the Tulare County Fire Department.

The fire was reported around 4:50 p.m. in the area of Belmont Road and Meadow Avenue, Cpt. Joe Rosa said. A total of approximately 30 personnel were on the scene.

No other details were available.

This story will be updated.

