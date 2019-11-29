Firefighters battle southeast Fresno two-alarm commercial blaze

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo by Ryan Hudgins/YourCentralValley.com)

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Firefighters battled a two-alarm blaze at a southeast Fresno smog shop Friday morning, according to the Fresno Fire Department.

The blaze started around 7 a.m. at a business in the area of Belmont and Backer avenues, the fire department said.

Fire crews called for more firefighters after they arrived, pried open the business’ bay doors and found several cars ablaze.

No one was injured in the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

