Firefighters battle southeast Fresno two-alarm commercial blaze

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Firefighters battled a two-alarm blaze at a southeast Fresno smog shop Friday morning, according to the Fresno Fire Department.

The blaze started around 7 a.m. at a business in the area of Belmont and Backer avenues, the fire department said.

UPDATE: Command has requested a 2nd Alarm on the Belmont incident. pic.twitter.com/6V6bgxI51f — Fresno Fire PIO (@FresnoFire) November 29, 2019

Fire crews called for more firefighters after they arrived, pried open the business’ bay doors and found several cars ablaze.

No one was injured in the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

