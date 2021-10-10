Firefighters battle plastic irrigation pipe fire in south Fresno, officials say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Firefighters are working to extinguish a large fire in south Fresno on Sunday afternoon, according to Cal Fire officials.

Fire crews responded to 3000 South Golden State Blvd. around 11:00 a.m. regarding a pile of plastic irrigation pipe that had caught on fire.

Cal Fire officials say the thick black smoke seen in the video above is caused by an oil-based product that is burning from inside the pipe.

Authorities say fire crews are working to keep the fire under control and are trying to prevent as much runoff as possible from getting into the fields.

According to fire crews, Fresno City Fire was also called in to help assist with the incident after battling a warehouse fire themselves in central Fresno Sunday morning.

Officials say both directions on Golden State Blvd. from Cedar to Maple avenues are closed off at this time. Firefighters are expected to be at the scene for several hours, according to Cal Fire.

Authorities say no one has been injured and the cause of the fire is under investigation.