Firefighters battle multiple blazes along NB 99 south of downtown Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Firefighters are battling multiple blazes Saturday afternoon along northbound Highway 99 just south of downtown Fresno.

The blazes were reported around 1:10 p.m. on a stretch of freeway between Jensen and Central avenues, according to the California Highway Patrol. The northbound side’s number three lane is expected to be blocked from North to Jensen and last for about two hours.

The Fresno Fire Department reported that first responding crews engaged in quick fire attack and ordered additional firefighters to assist in containing the blazes.

No other information was immediately available.

