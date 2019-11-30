Firefighters battle massive warehouse fire near downtown Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Fire crews battled a massive two-alarm fire Saturday morning at a warehouse filled with furniture and mattresses near downtown Fresno, according to the Fresno Fire Department.

Firefighters received a report of a commercial fire at 115 Van Ness Avenue, just south of the 41 Freeway, just before 5 a.m., Spokesman Robert Castillo said.

Crews called for a second alarm as soon as they arrived as they found fire pushing out of the building’s windows with lots of smoke pouring out.

The building was a single story 10,000 square feet warehouse full of mattresses and furniture that fueled flames that continued to burn throughout the morning, Castillo said.

Helmet camera footage shows furniture and mattresses ablaze inside a Fresno warehouse Saturday morning. (Courtesy of the Fresno Fire Department)

Firefighters faced multiple hazards as they battled the blaze, including downed power lines and a bulged out left wall that appeared to be nearing collapse.

A total of 35 fire personnel responded to the blaze. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, Castillo said. There is no estimation of damages to the building and its contents.

