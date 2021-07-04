Firefighters battle large grass fire in Porterville

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Firefighters responded to a large grass fire on Saturday evening in Porterville, according to fire officials.

The fire took place near the area of Lewis Hill around 9:15 p.m. and fire crews from Tulare County and Cal Fire responded to the scene, according to officials.

Cal Fire says the fire is just under 400 acres and minimal damage has occurred to the area.

Cal Fire officials also say that progress of the fire has stopped and firefighters will remain at the scene this weekend to ensure the fire stays contained.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.