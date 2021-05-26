Firefighters battle grass fire near Reedley Airport

Photo shared by the Reedley Fire Department.

REEDLEY, California. (KSEE/KGPE) – Firefighters are working to extinguish a grass fire that broke out in Reedley on Wednesday afternoon.

The Fresno County Fire Department says its firefighters helped the Reedley Fire Department battle an 18-acre grass fire in the 4000 Block of Reed Avenue, near the Reedley Municipal Airport.

Crews have stopped all forward progress on the fire, and are now working to control hotspots that are still burning.

Fire engines from the Sanger Fire Department and Orange Cove Fire Department also helped get the fire under control.

