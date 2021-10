Photo of the scene provided by the Fresno County Fire Department.

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Firefighters are working to contain a fire involving multiple vehicles in Fresno on Sunday night.

The Fresno County Fire Department says the fire is currently burning near Muscat and Maple avenues.

High winds and access issues have been hampering firefighting efforts, but officials say firefighters are making good progress.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown.