Firefighters battle fire at vacant building in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Firefighters worked to contain a fire that broke out at a vacant building in Fresno on Monday afternoon.

The Fresno Fire Department says an unoccupied building caught fire around 3:15 p.m. near McKinley and Helm avenues.

A short time later, the fire was upgraded to a two-alarm, meaning more firefighters and resources were called to the scene.

Thick grey smoke was seen pouring out from the roof of the building as firefighters sprayed flames with hoses.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time, but firefighters say they have been called out to the building multiple times for homeless-related incidents.

Traffic on westbound McKinley has been shut down as crews work to extinguish the fire.