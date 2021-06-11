Firefighters battle fire at temporary housing in Fresno

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Firefighters worked to contain a fire at the Crossroads Village Apartments Friday morning.

The apartment complex on Blackstone avenue caught fire just before 8 a.m. with one unit burned and three others damaged by smoke.

Two individuals resided in the unit when it caught fire but all were safely accommodated and relocated, officials say.

Crossroads Village was created in January of this year as a part of Governor Newsom’s Homekey grant.

This grant allows for an increase in housing availability and works to provide housing for formerly homeless individuals.

Currently 165 units are occupied at the apartment complex.