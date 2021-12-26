Firefighters battle fire at affordable housing apartment complex in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Firefighters worked to contain a fire that broke out at an apartment complex in Fresno on Sunday night.

The Fresno Fire Department says the fire started around 9 p.m. at Crossroads Village near Blackstone and Dakota avenues.

When firefighters arrived, they saw smoke coming from the building and sprinklers going off inside.

The building was quickly evacuated as firefighters began working to extinguish the fire.

Officials say the sprinklers contained the fire in the upstairs bedroom where it had started, which is considered a total loss.

Several other surrounding units received water damage after being flooded by the sprinklers.

Residents of the impacted units were relocated to other rooms in the building, so nobody has been left displaced following the fire.

It is unknown what caused the fire at this time, but officials are calling it suspicious.

Nobody was injured during the incident.

Crossroads Village was created in January of this year as a part of Governor Newsom’s Homekey grant.

The grant allowed for an increase in housing availability and works to provide housing for those who were formerly homeless.