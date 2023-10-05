VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The cause of what led to an early morning RV fire in Visalia is currently under investigation, according to the Visalia Fire Department.

Just after 6:00 a.m. Thursday morning, firefighters were called to the 1200 block of North Peppertree Street for a report of a fire.

When crews arrived on the scene, they say they found an RV fully engulfed with exposure to a shop.

Officials say the fire was controlled within 20 minutes without damaging the shop and everyone in the home was safe.

One person was treated on scene but is expected to be okay.

Two engines, two trucks, and a Battalion Chief responded to this call. Traffic control was also placed on Peppertree Street, South of Akers Street.

The cause of the fire is under investigation