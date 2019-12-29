Firefighters battle Clovis garage fire

CLOVIS, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Firefighters from both Clovis and Fresno quickly battled a garage fire at a Clovis home Saturday, according to the Clovis Fire Department.

Fire crews were called to the blaze around 2 p.m. at a home in the area of Euclid and Winery avenues, Battalion Chief Jason Ralls said.

When they arrived minutes later, they found the home’s garage fully involved with flames and spreading into the living space.

Firefighters from Fresno Fire Department also responded to the incident around the same time due to the home’s proximity to their fire station.

Ralls said crews were able to quickly extinguish the blaze and limit further damage to the house.

Flammable materials were found in the garage and contributed to the fire’s spread, Ralls added.

The home was empty during the time of the fire, Ralls said. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

