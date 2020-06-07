Firefighters battle central Fresno apartment fire

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Firefighters battled a fire early Sunday morning at a central Fresno apartment complex, according to the Fresno Fire Department.

The blaze was reported just after midnight at two-story fourplex in the area of Broadway and Voorman Avenue, said spokesman Shane Brown. Arriving crews first reported fire on a second-story exterior wall and extensive fire damage that went up the wall.

Two of the units were occupied, while the others were vacant. One person was trapped inside an apartment but was able to escape the flames.

Brown said residents were able to return to their apartments and denied assistance from the American Red Cross.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know