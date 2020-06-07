Firefighters battle central Fresno apartment fire

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Firefighters battled a fire early Sunday morning at a central Fresno apartment complex, according to the Fresno Fire Department.

The blaze was reported just after midnight at two-story fourplex in the area of Broadway and Voorman Avenue, said spokesman Shane Brown. Arriving crews first reported fire on a second-story exterior wall and extensive fire damage that went up the wall.

Two of the units were occupied, while the others were vacant. One person was trapped inside an apartment but was able to escape the flames.

Brown said residents were able to return to their apartments and denied assistance from the American Red Cross.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

