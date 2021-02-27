Firefighters battle blaze at west Fresno County almond hulling plant near I-5

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Firefighters on Saturday are battling a massive blaze at a western Fresno County almond hulling plant, according to Fresno County Cal Fire.

The fire was reported around noon at Superior Almond Hulling in the area of Harland Avenue east of Highway 33 and Interstate 5, said spokesman Seth Brown. A total of five to seven large almond hull piles were on fire.

Firefighters were working with the property owner to disburse the pile while also protecting two threatened structures along with multiple farm trailers and vehicles.

Firefighters are battling a large almond hull fire on Harlan Ave east of HWY 33. 2 structures on the property are threatened along with multiple vehicles and farm trailers. Smoke is visible form I5 and the surrounding areas. No injuries reported. pic.twitter.com/3UjMXEtH8P — CALFIRE/FresnoCoFire (@FresnoCoFire) February 27, 2021

Pacific Gas and Electric were also called to the scene to assess a pair of high voltage transmission lines that have been threatened by the fire.

The blaze produced a large amount of smoke that could be seen along Interstate 5 and other parts of the westside of the Valley.

A total of five engines and a chief were one scene.

No injuries have been reported.